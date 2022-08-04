A couple prepare for a wedding photo shoot on the beach in Xiamen, with Taiwan’s Quemoy islands visible in the background. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

‘We’ve lived with Taiwan Strait tensions for decades’: Chinese coastal residents unfazed by risk of conflict

  • Beachgoers in the city of Xiamen, which overlooks Taiwenese-controlled islands, shrug off fears of escalation as they continue to go about their daily lives
  • The Chinese military has started a series of major drills in the Taiwan Strait following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:38pm, 4 Aug, 2022

