Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui pictured with President Hakainde Hichilema earlier this year. Photo: Xinhua
China invites Zambia’s private creditors for debt restructuring talks
- The invitation follows an agreement among official creditors that the IMF said had ‘cleared the way’ for a US$1.4 billion relief programme
- In 2020 Zambia became the first African country to default in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic with external debts of more than US$17 billion
