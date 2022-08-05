A security checkpoint in Hotan, Xinjiang. Beijing is accused of extensive human rights abuses against the region’s Muslim population. Photo: AP
China to allow Turkish delegation to come to Xinjiang 2 months after UN human rights chief’s visit
- In a meeting with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing will communicate closely with Ankara over the visit
- Earlier this year UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet visited the region, where Beijing is accused of the mass detention of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities
