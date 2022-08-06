Qin Gang has been China’s ambassador to the US since July 2021. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Qin Gang has been China’s ambassador to the US since July 2021. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Latest twist in Taiwan spat sees top China envoy and White House clash over Pelosi visit aftermath

  • Exchange of strong statements in Washington follows summoning of Ambassador Qin Gang to condemn Beijing’s ‘overreaction’ to Nancy Pelosi’s visit
  • Chinese embassy counters that US is the ‘troublemaker’ making ‘unreasonable accusations’ in dispute centred on fate of self-ruled island

Kinling LoJacob Fromer
Kinling Lo in Washingtonand Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:17am, 6 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Qin Gang has been China’s ambassador to the US since July 2021. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Qin Gang has been China’s ambassador to the US since July 2021. Photo: Xinhua via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE