Lu Shaye, Chinese ambassador to Paris, says the Taiwanese government has carried out a campaign of ‘desinicisation’. Photo: Twitter
Chinese envoy to France Lu Shaye doubles down on Taiwan ‘re-education’ aims

  • Tsai government has ‘indoctrinated and intoxicated’ Taiwanese population with anti-Chinese education, Lu tells French station Europe 1
  • Comments show ‘Taiwanese democracy must be respected’, says deputy from French president’s party, although Paris’ overall reaction has been muted

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 9:40pm, 8 Aug, 2022

