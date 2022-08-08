Lu Shaye, Chinese ambassador to Paris, says the Taiwanese government has carried out a campaign of ‘desinicisation’. Photo: Twitter
Chinese envoy to France Lu Shaye doubles down on Taiwan ‘re-education’ aims
- Tsai government has ‘indoctrinated and intoxicated’ Taiwanese population with anti-Chinese education, Lu tells French station Europe 1
- Comments show ‘Taiwanese democracy must be respected’, says deputy from French president’s party, although Paris’ overall reaction has been muted
