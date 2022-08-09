US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor as he arrives for a meeting in Pretoria on Monday. Photo: Reuters
In move to counter China and Russia, US says it has alternative for African nations
- ‘The right to make these choices belongs to Africans, and Africans alone,’ Antony Blinken says while launching new strategy for sub-Saharan Africa
- Trip seen as seeking support to punish Russia for invasion but South African minister accuses US of having different standards for Ukraine and Palestine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor as he arrives for a meeting in Pretoria on Monday. Photo: Reuters