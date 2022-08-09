US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor as he arrives for a meeting in Pretoria on Monday. Photo: Reuters
In move to counter China and Russia, US says it has alternative for African nations

  • ‘The right to make these choices belongs to Africans, and Africans alone,’ Antony Blinken says while launching new strategy for sub-Saharan Africa
  • Trip seen as seeking support to punish Russia for invasion but South African minister accuses US of having different standards for Ukraine and Palestine

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:00pm, 9 Aug, 2022

