In the event of an emergency encounter, direct communication between the Chinese and US commanders may effectively stop a potential conflict. Photo: AP
What defence dialogues did Beijing cancel after Pelosi’s Taiwan trip and how does this affect ties with US?
- Three important meetings between the People’s Liberation Army and the US military were cancelled as part of Beijing’s retaliation measures
- Direct lines between defence ministers and chiefs of staff still exist, even though the Chinese side did not answer them last week
