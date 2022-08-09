In the event of an emergency encounter, direct communication between the Chinese and US commanders may effectively stop a potential conflict. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Explainer |
What defence dialogues did Beijing cancel after Pelosi’s Taiwan trip and how does this affect ties with US?

  • Three important meetings between the People’s Liberation Army and the US military were cancelled as part of Beijing’s retaliation measures
  • Direct lines between defence ministers and chiefs of staff still exist, even though the Chinese side did not answer them last week

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Aug, 2022

