Lithuania quit the grouping last year and urged the other Baltic states to follow suit. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

China likely to shrug off Baltic states’ withdrawal from economic grouping

  • The decision by Latvia and Estonia to follow Lithuania in leaving the former 17+1 grouping probably came as little surprise to Beijing
  • Participants have complained that they are not gaining the expected benefits while China was already looking to refine its approach to foreign investment

Laura Zhou
Updated: 10:05pm, 12 Aug, 2022

