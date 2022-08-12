Lithuania quit the grouping last year and urged the other Baltic states to follow suit. Photo: Shutterstock
China likely to shrug off Baltic states’ withdrawal from economic grouping
- The decision by Latvia and Estonia to follow Lithuania in leaving the former 17+1 grouping probably came as little surprise to Beijing
- Participants have complained that they are not gaining the expected benefits while China was already looking to refine its approach to foreign investment
