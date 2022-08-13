US House Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her son Paul Pelosi Jnr in 2020. Her son’s inclusion in the delegation Nancy Pelosi led to Taiwan has drawn criticism from some Republicans. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US House speaker draws criticism for including son in Taiwan delegation
- Nancy Pelosi confirms that her son, Paul Pelosi Jnr, was her escort on trip, but that he had not conducted any business: ‘Of course he did not’
- Republicans decry his involvement after British tabloid Daily Mail reports his investment in a Beijing-based telecommunications company, Borqs Technologies
