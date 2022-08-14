African markets need cloud computing services at ever increasing rates. Photo: AFP
US takes China rivalry over African influence underwater, with high-speed internet cable spanning continents

  • US-China tussle reaches critical digital infrastructure, as Washington warns world against Chinese dominance and alleged spying
  • New US-funded Southeast Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 6 submarine line comes in response to Chinese-led transcontinental Peace cable

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:30pm, 14 Aug, 2022

