A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi’s visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan. How Pelosi’s Taiwan trip set off a new wave of US-China electronic warfare The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy, said. They will meet senior leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues. A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a US government plane landing about 7pm at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments. Most countries do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but many, including the US and its allies, oppose the use of force to change the status quo.