People pay respects to Japan’s war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP
People pay respects to Japan’s war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Japanese cabinet ministers’ Yasukuni Shrine visit adds to strained ties with China

  • Beijing protests against the visit by the ministers and a donation by the Japanese leader
  • Kishida pledges peace on anniversary of Tokyo’s surrender in the second world war

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 8:55pm, 15 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People pay respects to Japan’s war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP
People pay respects to Japan’s war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE