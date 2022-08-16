Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 arrives at the port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 arrives at the port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Science
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese ship docks in Sri Lanka despite security concerns from India, US

  • Analysts say the survey vessel is used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches
  • India fears China will use port near Asia-Europe shipping route as a military base

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:32pm, 16 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 arrives at the port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 arrives at the port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE