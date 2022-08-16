Beijing needs to make a “necessary” response to the US over Taiwan, the Chinese foreign minister said, as tensions mounted after a US congressional delegation visited the island barely two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . “In response to each blatant provocation by the United States, China must make the necessary and legitimate response, which is exercising its legitimate right to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as upholding the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Wang Yi told visiting Asian and African envoys to the UN mission in Geneva via video link on Monday. “This is the ‘golden rule’ of state-to-state relations and the ‘protective shield’ for developing countries to stand on our own feet,” Wang said, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday. The group is on a trip to China and expected to visit the provinces of Guangdong and Xinjiang in the coming days, according to the foreign ministry in Beijing. Beijing launched a fresh round of military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, after President Tsai Ing-wen received a US congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey. Just two weeks earlier, Pelosi – speaker of the House of Representatives and second in line to the presidency – had become the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years when she made an unannounced stop there despite repeated warnings from Beijing. Beijing and Washington continue to blame each other as tensions mount over Taiwan. Beijing sees the self-governed island of 23 million as part of its territory and has never ruled out the use of force to take control of it. While most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, Washington is opposed to any attempt to take the island by force. Contest ‘gorilla in the room’ firing missiles over Taiwan: US Navy commander Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the five-member US delegation’s visit had “violated China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and sent a wrong signal to the separatist forces of ‘Taiwan independence’”. Beijing earlier reacted with fury to Pelosi’s visit, slapping sanctions on the veteran Democrat and her immediate family, launching live-fire drills encircling Taiwan, and suspending dialogue with Washington in areas ranging from defence and the military, to climate change as well as anti-terror and anti-narcotics drives. The days of war games launched by the People’s Liberation Army included missiles fired into the Taiwan Strait and fighter jets buzzing the narrow water body’s median line separating the island from mainland China. Two Type 055 stealth guided-missile destroyers were also deployed to waters off eastern Taiwan for the first time, read by observers as Beijing sending a message about its growing ability to blockade the island. On Monday, Wang also called for developing countries to be given a bigger say, so that “multilateral institutions [are not] allowed to become tools for individual countries … to manipulate decisions on international affairs”. Massive Chinese military drills break decades-old tacit rules with Taiwan Addressing the group of Asian and African UN delegates based in Geneva, Wang also defended Beijing’s human rights policy, a major bone of contention with the West. He said some Western countries were “keen to be judges of human rights, shining their torches on others but not themselves, pointing fingers at the human rights situation in developing countries while turning a blind eye to the human rights shortcomings of their own countries and allies”. Human rights should not be used as an excuse to interfere in other nations’ domestic politics, and international human rights institutions should not be politicised nor be “a battleground for political confrontation”, he added. China was willing to carry out human rights exchanges and cooperation with other countries “on the basis of equality and mutual respect and with an open attitude”, Wang told the diplomats from Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Eritrea, the Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Somalia, Cameroon, Iran and Laos.