Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening of the International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening of the International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

‘Irresponsible politician’: Putin breaks silence on Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

  • Russian president denounces US House speaker’s visit to Taipei as an attempt to ‘stir up trouble in the Asia-Pacific’
  • Observers say the remarks are the latest sign of closer ties between Moscow and Beijing in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening of the International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening of the International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE