Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening of the International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Reuters
‘Irresponsible politician’: Putin breaks silence on Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
- Russian president denounces US House speaker’s visit to Taipei as an attempt to ‘stir up trouble in the Asia-Pacific’
- Observers say the remarks are the latest sign of closer ties between Moscow and Beijing in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening of the International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Moscow on Monday. Photo: Reuters