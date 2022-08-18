The US government announced on Wednesday it had started negotiations with Taiwan on a bilateral trade agreement meant to cut red tape, harmonise labour standards and resist non-market practices, a move apparently aimed at countering mainland China. US deputy trade representative Sarah Bianchi said a first round of talks would start in early autumn to “develop an ambitious road map for negotiations under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade”. The negotiations will take place under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Washington’s de facto embassy on the self-ruled island, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington (Tecro). Using language that appears directed at Beijing, the announcement said the agreement would address “significant distortions” caused by state-owned enterprises and harm caused by non-market practices and policies. “The United States and Taiwan are market-oriented economies and understand the harm that can be caused by trade partners that deploy non-market policies and practices, which threaten livelihoods and can harm workers and businesses. “The two sides will seek to adopt provisions that promote collaboration on ways to address these harmful non-market policies and practices,” it added. The trade facilitation part of the new bilateral framework will include, among other things, fewer “border formalities”, “paperless trade and the submission of advance electronic data” and customs cooperation. ‘Held accountable for life’: China sanctions Taiwan officials after Pelosi trip The announcement follows one of the most tense periods in Washington’s relations with Beijing, sparked by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei this month, a move that triggered a round of live-fire military drills by the People’s Liberation Army that nearly encircled the self-ruled island. Beijing sees Taiwan as breakaway territory awaiting reunification and most countries, including the US, do not recognise the self-governed island as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take back the island by force. The American and Taiwanese negotiators also have a mandate to coordinate on trade regulations, agriculture practices, anti-corruption tactics and digital trade facilitation as well as standards on labour and the environment.