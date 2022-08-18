China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi took part in a high-level political dialogue with Takeo Akiba, secretary general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, in Tianjin, north China, on August 17. Photo: Xinhua
China and Japan agree more talks needed to manage tensions
- Politburo member Yang Jiechi meets Japan’s national security adviser Takeo Akiba for first senior political dialogue between the two nations since 2000
- Akiba expressed concerns about Chinese missiles falling into Japan’s exclusive economic zone during recent drills around Taiwan
