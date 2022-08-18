Taiwan has said it will closely work with the newly named Lithuanian envoy to Taipei after the Baltic state confirmed that it would open its first trade representative office on the island – a move that has angered Beijing . Paulius Lukauskas, an adviser to Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, has been appointed as the country’s first representative to Taiwan, according to the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation. He is expected to arrive in Taipei next month to open the office. ‘Two sessions’ 2022: Beijing urges EU not to amplify China-Lithuania spat Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to bring it under its control – by force if necessary. Lithuania, in common with most countries, does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state, and Beijing regards its decision last year to swap representative offices with the island as a serious violation of its sovereignty. The opening of the Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania in November further enraged Beijing because using the name “Taiwanese” or “Taiwan” rather than Taipei is regarded by Beijing as a breach of its one-China principle. Lithuania is the only country that maintains diplomatic ties with Beijing to allow the island to do this. “We look forward to closely cooperating with Representative Lukauskas,” Taiwanese foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said, adding that the two sides would accelerate their cooperation on trade, agriculture, health, education and technology-related supply chains. The Lithuanian economy and innovation ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that its new office would work to implement joint projects with Taiwan and bolster the country’s economic presence in the region. “Taiwan is included in Lithuania’s priority markets for innovation cooperation, exports and foreign direct investment. In the first half of this year, exports of goods and services of Lithuanian origin to Taipei increased by one-third and have already reached €11.5 million [US$11.7 million],” the ministry said. “It is clear that Lithuanian businesses are discovering this new market. “The fact that our delegate is working in Taipei for the first time will not only help diversify Lithuania’s economic representation in the Asian region but also promote mutual technological cooperation,” Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said. Beijing downgraded diplomatic relations with Vilnius last year after the opening of the Taiwanese representative office and the European Union has launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization accusing China of discriminatory practices against the Baltic state. Lukauskas, the new envoy to Taipei, was a member of a Lithuanian delegation led by Jovita Neliupsiene, the deputy minister for the economy and innovation, that visited Taiwan in June and announced plans to open the representative office. Neliupsiene said in Taipei that mainland China had been an important export partner, but Lithuania’s exports in the first quarter had fallen to “close to zero”. Senior US official to visit Lithuania in show of support over Chinese ‘coercion’ “Of course, it’s very painful for certain sectors, for certain businesses and certain parts of the economy,” she said, but added that the value of direct exports to mainland China last year – €240 million – could be made up in other markets, such as Taiwan or elsewhere in Asia. Last week Beijing announced that it would suspend all exchanges with Lithuania’s transport ministry and sanction deputy transport minister Agne Vaiciukevieiete after she led a delegation that visited the island soon after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip .