Bali will host the G20 summit in November. Photo: Kyodonews/ Zuma Press/ TNS
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin tipped to stage joint show of defiance against Western order at G20 summit in Bali
- November’s gathering of world leaders offers the pair the chance to reassert their importance on the world stage, analysts say
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo has confirmed they plan to attend in spite of Western pressure for the Russian leader not to be invited
