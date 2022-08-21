Ahead of this year’s Communist Party congress, we explore the possible personnel changes and power structure of the areas that will have the largest impact on Beijing’s Taiwan policy. In the third part of the series, Shi Jiangtao looks at possible changes in the leadership of China’s diplomatic corps . With cross-strait tensions skyrocketing following this month’s controversial visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi , the speaker of the US House of Representatives, all eyes are on who will lead China’s diplomatic corps after this autumn’s party congress. The congress is expected to see President Xi Jinping secure a third term as party general secretary and usher in a new line-up of younger Communist Party leaders. Yang Jiechi, Xi’s foremost foreign policy aide, largely disappeared from public view after news about Pelosi’s plan to visit the self-governed island broke nearly a month ago, but he reappeared about a week ago, attending an international expo on the Belt and Road Initiative in Xian, and met Japanese national security adviser Takeo Akiba in Tianjin on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been unusually busy, making headlines almost every day for the past month. After nearly a decade at the helm of China’s diplomatic establishment, Yang, 72, is expected to step down at the congress, when the make-up of the new Politburo and its standing committee – China’s top leadership – will be revealed. It remains unclear if Wang, who is also a state councillor, will head straight into retirement due to unwritten party rules that kick in at the age of 68. He will turn 69 in October, but Chinese diplomats and observers around the world believe that an exception to the retirement norms is likely to be made for him, especially amid heightened cross-strait tensions and deteriorating Sino-US ties. They say Wang’s experience, connections and skills may prove indispensable as the Chinese leadership navigates an unfolding diplomatic crisis, allowing him to stay on, move up a step, and fill Yang’s seat on the 25-member Politburo. Wang Yi warns of ‘ferocious storms’ if US and Taipei abandon one-China policy Several Chinese diplomats and analysts also pointed to Wang’s elaborate praise last month of Xi’s “core position” in the party as proof that he was campaigning for elevation to the party’s top echelon of power. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Wang appears to have been motivated and hyperactive recently in the run-up to the 20th party congress,” said a mainland-based analyst who requested anonymity. “Apart from his tougher-than-usual actions on Pelosi, Taiwan, the US and Japan, Wang’s flattering remarks about Xi are obviously a calculated move for the domestic audience.” Speaking at a symposium co-hosted by his ministry on July 24, Wang described Xi’s thoughts on diplomacy as “groundbreaking” and said they had helped create “a sound environment” for China’s increasing global influence in the past decade. Defending the rise of China’s tough-talking “wolf warrior” diplomats, including himself, Wang also spoke highly of Xi’s repeated calls for “a sense of mission of bravely shouldering responsibilities and daring to fight” amid Beijing’s worsening stand-off with the West. Despite the rise of a group of younger diplomats seen as the post-Cultural Revolution generation, China is facing a generational gap and paucity of seasoned diplomats as the country confronts what many observers describe as probably the most hostile external environment in decades, with tensions between Beijing and the US-led West spiralling over Taiwan, human rights and ideological rifts. While Chinese officials, including Yang and Wang, express unabashed confidence in the superiority of China’s authoritarian model and trumpet claims that the West is in an accelerating decline, international scepticism about China’s rise and resistance to it have been growing. China presents US with further demands to improve relations Carl Minzner, a veteran China-watcher and professor of law at Fordham Law School in New York, said that the reshuffle of top diplomats should be viewed and understood in the context of leadership transition arrangements as a whole. “I think domestic politics – not foreign policy – is in the driver’s seat in Beijing now,” he said. The questions facing party authorities right now are how high Xi will be elevated at the congress and whether his ideological profile will be raised to something further approaching that of former chairman Mao Zedong , Minzner said. “And the black box political games that are being played on that front are leading to the steady marginalisation of technocrats within China’s foreign policy bureaucracy who seek to rationally advance China’s national interests, in favour of those who seek to personally curry favour with the top leader – whether through promoting wolf warrior diplomacy or touting his pet projects,” he said. While pundits are divided over how much blame Yang and Wang should take for the country’s worsening global standing and the growing enmity between China and the West, many see Wang as having a good chance of joining the Politburo. Beijing still wants peaceful unification with Taiwan, says ex-official “The simultaneous departure of both Yang and Wang will leave a vacuum in China’s foreign service which would undermine the policy continuity in China’s foreign relations,” said Gal Luft, co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security. The Sino-US row over Pelosi’s visit and China’s subsequent military muscle-flexing helped make the case for Wang to postpone his retirement, according to Luft. “I’d be very surprised if Wang Yi is allowed to retire at this delicate time,” he said. “With discontinuation of the military and climate channels the diplomatic channel is the only thread keeping the relations going and Wang is best equipped to navigate this, especially if there is to be a Biden-Xi meeting in November.” US President Joe Biden’s administration had made headway in its alliance-building China strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, Luft said, and if Beijing intended to launch a diplomatic counteroffensive over the coming months, “Wang’s experience and connections are too precious to relinquish.” Deng Yuwen, a former editor of the party’s Study Times newspaper, said Xi, who bent retirement norms to prolong his own rule, also had incentives to do so again to keep Wang from retiring. “Xi is a norm breaker and game changer,” Deng said. “It remains highly uncertain if he will abide by the retirement rules, popularly known as the ‘seven up, eight down’ norm.” Those unwritten rules have meant that candidates as old as 67 at the time of a party congress are eligible for promotion, while those 68 or older can normally expect to be put out to pasture. Besides, there are not that many good candidates qualified to replace Yang as a Politburo-level foreign affairs supremo overseeing China’s expanding global interests. Wang’s top rival for Yang’s job is Song Tao, who until early June had headed the party’s international liaison department, responsible for Beijing’s inter-party diplomacy, since 2015. Song, 67, is believed to be a Xi protégé, but his surprising reassignment to a less-prominent position at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body, may signal his semi-retirement. Another likely contender is Liu Jieyi, 64, director of the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office, the post Wang held before he was appointed foreign minister in 2013. Liu, formerly China’s ambassador to the United Nations, is also a member of the party’s elite Central Committee, like Wang and Song. Young blood like Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, and Xie Feng, a vice-minister of foreign affairs, are also considered rising stars in the hierarchy who are being groomed for promotion. However, after Le Yucheng, Wang’s top deputy and the man in charge of the ministry’s daily affairs and Eurasian relations, was effectively demoted in June, the contest to replace Wang as foreign minister got even murkier. It remains unclear why 59-year-old Le, a Russia expert and a top contender for Wang’s position, was sidelined by being transferred to a vice-ministerial position as deputy head of a less prominent ministry overseeing television and radio broadcasting. Many believed that it could have been linked to Beijing’s embarrassing blunder in boosting the Sino-Russian partnership just ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been cited by both Washington and Moscow as evidence of Beijing’s implicit approval of the war. The remaining front runners for Wang Yi’s job include Liu, and two other deputy foreign ministers – Ma Zhaoxu and Xie Feng – who are both 58 and veterans in dealing with the US. Ma was a foreign ministry spokesman and China’s top envoy to Australia and the UN in New York and Geneva, while Xie, who oversees US affairs, formerly headed the ministry’s office in Hong Kong. Both were considered contenders to replace Cui Tiankai as China’s ambassador to the US last year, but to the surprise of most China-watchers, they lost the race to Qin, 56, who was relatively less experienced in handling the notoriously complex Sino-US relationship but is believed to be close to Xi. Other possible candidates include Liu Haixing, 59, a deputy director in the office of the National Security Commission, Deng Hongbo, 57, Yang’s deputy at the general office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and Liu Jianchao, 58, who replaced Song as head of the party’s international liaison department in June. If Wang is not promoted and instead retires, Deng Yuwen said Yang’s seat on the Politburo would probably be axed if there was no qualified candidate. “It would effectively mean the downgrading of the diplomatic establishment, which is hardly in line with the direction of China’s global diplomacy and its status as a rising power,” he said. “Therefore Wang is quite likely to get Yang’s job [as director of the general office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission].” Sourabh Gupta, a senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington, said that if Wang was passed over for Yang’s job and sent to pasture, that would amount to a huge black mark both on his legacy and on the foreign ministry’s role in foreign policy decision-making. China seeks to bolster position in Southeast Asia He praised Wang as the country’s “most sophisticated diplomat”, who acted as “chief relationship manager with regard to the many troubled bilateral relationships”. The spiralling tensions over the Taiwan question, the most delicate issue in the Sino-US relationship, may highlight Wang’s importance in the country’s diplomacy, according to Gupta. “That should ensure his centrality and pre-eminence within China’s foreign policy apparatus, although the extent to which the foreign policy apparatus is central to China’s statecraft is itself in question, given the Big Man’s tilt towards the People’s Liberation Army,” he said. Compared to Yang’s promotion five years ago, largely due to his extensive experience in dealing with the US, the criteria for selecting his successor may have changed. Gupta said that while age, seniority, competence and diplomatic skills were still important, it was now political allegiance that mattered the most. “It bears noting, of course, that the top selections will more or less hew to the cohort/group approach,” he said. “So, it will ultimately come down to the loyal and communicative types who can stay on party-line message within this cohort/group that will generally get the bump-up within the higher bureaucracy.” But Philippe Le Corre, a non-resident fellow in the Europe and Asia programmes at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, expressed doubts about Wang’s rumoured elevation. “The tradition is that a foreign minister who has performed well in defending the party line – Wang’s case – would be promoted, but his age might be an issue,” he said. “He is probably too old to join the Politburo and I would not be surprised if the leadership chooses an ideologue rather than a career diplomat.” Le Corre noted a clear shift in the past three years, with a hard line taking over from traditional diplomacy. “Foreign policy has become a tool of domestic policy under this Chinese leadership, and the ‘hostile’ environment – mainly the creation of China itself – requires even more tying up to the party line,” he said. But surprises were always possible in Chinese politics, Le Corre added. “Many foreign analysts would hope for ‘good’ surprises, as the past three years have sadly not been positive for relations between China and the world,” he said, adding that when China points the finger at others and “talks about ‘politicisation’, it is actually the one using ideology and politics – including in world affairs”. A Beijing-based political scientist who declined to be named said that based on past experience, the uncertainty over the biggest personnel shake-up in a decade would see behind-the-scenes jockeying among candidates last until the opening of the party congress. “Speculation will go into overdrive soon in the lead-up to the gathering and the hopeful candidates, including Wang, will be busy weighing how to promote themselves in the absence of public campaigning,” he said. But no matter who takes over from Yang and Wang as China’s top diplomats, it will be an uphill battle for the new foreign policy team to rebuild strong and friendly relations with Western countries, according to Zhiqun Zhu, a professor of international relations at Bucknell University in the US. To mend Sino-US relations, nothing can beat face-to-face interaction “And this is not all because of China’s assertiveness; the West has not found an effective way of dealing with a more confident China,” he said. “The US will not allow a peer competitor to challenge its global dominance, and China has been identified as such a peer competitor. “On the other hand, the Chinese government has vowed to rejuvenate the Chinese nation and restore its historic glory. Therefore, the US-China conflict is structural and inherent, which suggests the bilateral relationship will not be smooth in the years ahead.”