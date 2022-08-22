European officials returning from the summer holidays will be greeted by a burning issue many would rather avoid: Taiwan. The European Union has largely kept out of the blazing row sparked by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei earlier this month, which resulted in a series of live military exercises surrounding the island by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). European officials felt there was little to gain from substantially wading into what they saw as a bilateral US-China dispute. Privately, some were annoyed by what they viewed as provocation by Pelosi, second in line to the US presidency, even if they also thought China’s militaristic reaction was over the top. But European businesses are now on high alert for future supply chain turmoil. The volatility of the situation will also spark a frenzied scramble for Taiwan’s microchips, with the island producing more than 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors. Politically, too, the crisis plants a fresh thorn in the side of EU-China relations . Latvia and Estonia’s decision last week to publicly leave the China-backed 16+1, a forum established by Beijing a decade ago as a vehicle for increasing trade and investment, was partly inspired by the Chinese reaction to Pelosi’s visit, as well as its “no-limits” partnership with Russia. “It was definitely a factor that we kept in mind when making the decision. Before that, we consulted with a series of allies,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told Bloomberg. China holds EU to account for criticism by European MPs All things considered, observers say the EU will not be able to sit on the sidelines forever. “[The PLA exercise] was a de facto blockade for a couple of days, and what strikes me is the absence of reaction,” said Sven Biscop, director of the Europe in the World Programme at the Egmont Institute, a Brussels think tank. “I think we have now created a dangerous precedent, whereby China has effectively blockaded Taiwan and we see actually very little reaction to it. This is an instrument that can be used again.” In European boardrooms, planning has begun for worst-case scenarios, such as a long-term Chinese blockade of Taiwan, or a full-blown attack that could potentially spark a large-scale war. “I know from my engagement, not only in my own company, but with other companies, that of course you go through scenario planning. The ‘what ifs’, and anything – everything – is on the table, the blockade … [even] war,” Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, said. While European companies do not believe all-out war is imminent – “no one has the intention of invading Taiwan – I really don’t see this coming. But [Beijing] requires a certain noise level, in particular in the lead up to the party congress,” Wuttke said. Contest ‘gorilla in the room’ firing missiles over Taiwan: US Navy commander The situation in the Taiwan Strait has added to the mounting geopolitical risks since Russia invaded Ukraine almost six months ago, he added. “European headquarters have clearly been associating Ukraine with Taiwan. Ever since [Russia’s invasion of] Ukraine happened, Taiwan is a discussion point,” Wuttke said. Beijing sees Taiwan as a part of China and has never ruled out the use of force to take control of it. Most countries, including EU members and the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. Washington, however, opposes any attempt to take the self-governed island by force. The latest cross-strait crisis has led to renewed calls for Europe to strengthen its supply chain resilience – a EU aim through the pandemic shutdowns and the Suez Canal blockage last year that has thus far delivered little. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has taught us that we need to be better prepared for extreme scenarios than autocratic states. This also applies to China,” said Siegfried Russwurm, president of the German Federation of Industries (BDI), a lobby group that styles itself as “the voice of German industry”. Rasswurm said Berlin and Brussels must help companies to diversify their markets, to “invest in markets over the long term and to help develop them, just like China once did. A more proactive EU trade policy is key.” “We know the currently strong dependencies, semiconductors from Taiwan or rare earth minerals from China, and need to increase our resilience,” he added. The situation has also led to calls for Europe to raise its game on the microchip front. In February, to much fanfare, the EU unveiled a European Chips Act. With an ambitious goal of producing 20 per cent of the world’s chips by 2030, it would require the bloc to quadruple its domestic production in eight years. But progress has been slow, and there are concerns that Brussels could be outflanked by Washington when it comes to securing investment and knowhow from Taiwan’s chip-making behemoths. The United States announced this week that it would launch trade and investment talks with Taipei, days after introducing a chips act of its own . Washington’s legislation bill includes more than US$52 billion in funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research, a vital technology in everything from military weapons to family cars, which the Biden administration has singled out as an urgent priority in the competition with Beijing. EU ‘open for business’ for TSMC and other chip companies The EU version, by comparison, earmarked 42 billion euro (US$42.41 billion) for similar purposes, but Brussels does not have a federal budget, unlike the US. Instead, it must cobble together the funds from cash-strapped member states fighting soaring inflation rates, and from already allocated funds. That raises the question of how much new money Europe can actually throw at its much-vaunted chips scheme. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking, with TSMC chief Mark Liu warning shortly after the Pelosi visit that the Taiwanese semiconductor giant would become “inoperable” if Beijing attacked. Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at French bank Natixis, urged Brussels to swiftly offer subsidies to companies from Taiwan to set up in Europe. “There should be enough [in subsidies] to make sure we do have access to below 7 nanometre semiconductors in light of a potential blockade, and we need to do that fast – like the US,” Herrero said, referring to the tiny advanced chips that will be crucial to powering the technologies of the future. An EU trade spokeswoman said Brussels had no plans to begin negotiations for a specific trade or investment deal with Taipei. Miriam Garcia Ferrer pointed to upgraded bilateral trade talks that took place in May, during which “the EU and Taiwan agreed to deepen cooperation on a range of issues related to supply chains, security and technology, notably in the semiconductors sector”, but there was no specific deal on the table. She also denied speculation that Brussels would only begin talks on a bilateral investment agreement with Taipei once it had ratified such a pact with Beijing, a process that has effectively stalled while Chinese sanctions on EU lawmakers remain in place. China sanctions Lithuanian deputy transport minister over Taiwan trip The EU stance is that investment flows freely with Taiwan, so its trade department’s stretched resources would be better served negotiating agreements that carry some economic necessity, Ferrer added. However, tensions with Beijing may flare with a string of European lawmakers due to visit Taiwan in the coming months, despite Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warning foreign politicians not to follow Pelosi’s “political performance”, saying it “will seriously undermine the political foundation for engaging with China”.