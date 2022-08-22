EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at a forum in Santander, Spain on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU could act as ‘moderator’ in Taiwan Strait, top diplomat says
- Josep Borrell ‘seriously concerned’ about flare-up in tensions after US House speaker visited Taipei and says he has no plans to travel to the island
- ‘Everyone defends the rights of Taiwan to develop its political system but tries to avoid a direct confrontation with China,’ he tells forum in Spain
