EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at a forum in Santander, Spain on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

EU could act as ‘moderator’ in Taiwan Strait, top diplomat says

  • Josep Borrell ‘seriously concerned’ about flare-up in tensions after US House speaker visited Taipei and says he has no plans to travel to the island
  • ‘Everyone defends the rights of Taiwan to develop its political system but tries to avoid a direct confrontation with China,’ he tells forum in Spain

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 9:31pm, 22 Aug, 2022

