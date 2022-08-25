Australian air force chief Robert Chipman said it would be “business as usual” in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Australia to continue South China Sea patrols despite efforts to improve relations with Beijing

  • The new Labor government has said it wants to improve ties, but analysts say Canberra will not be willing to trade away its national interests
  • The head of the Australian air force Robert Chipman says it will be ‘business as usual’ in the disputed waters

Kawala Xie
Updated: 5:04am, 25 Aug, 2022

