US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US keen to ‘manage differences’ with China amid strains over Taiwan trip: State Department
- Beijing described as having ‘shut down’ some key communication, according to readout of meeting between Chinese ambassador and No 2 American diplomat
- Face-to-face discussion in Washington was first between the two sides since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE