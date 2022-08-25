US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US keen to ‘manage differences’ with China amid strains over Taiwan trip: State Department

  • Beijing described as having ‘shut down’ some key communication, according to readout of meeting between Chinese ambassador and No 2 American diplomat
  • Face-to-face discussion in Washington was first between the two sides since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Aug, 2022

