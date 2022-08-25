Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a reception in Beijing on Wednesday marking 30 years of diplomatic ties between China and South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls on Yoon Suk-yeol to ‘eliminate disturbances’ as China, South Korea mark 30 years of ties

  • Congratulatory letters read out at receptions in Beijing and Seoul, with Xi hailing ‘good neighbours’ and Yoon expressing hope for face-to-face talks
  • Xi also called on South Korea to respect China’s core interests while Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Seoul to oppose ‘decoupling and breaking links’

Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 8:30pm, 25 Aug, 2022

