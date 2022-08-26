Visiting US Senator Marsha Blackburn has offered her support for Taiwan to “push forward as an independent nation”, in a pledge certain to draw fire from Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the self-governed island. Meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday, Blackburn referred to Taiwan as a “country” and said it was important to support the island in “preserving its freedom”. “I am looking forward to a wonderful visit. And yes, indeed I do remember my visit fondly in 2008, and the opportunity to get to see some of your country first-hand,” the long-time Beijing critic said. The people of the U.S. stand with the people of Taiwan 🇺🇸🇹🇼 pic.twitter.com/9AckwGY1ly — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2022 Blackburn also said it was important that freedom-loving nations support the Taiwanese as they sought to “preserve their independence and their freedom”. “We look forward to continuing to help and support Taiwan as they push forward as an independent nation,” the Republican of Tennessee said, using language that went beyond the US’ long-standing one-China policy, which deems the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty as undetermined. Beijing sees the island as breakaway territory awaiting reunification under its one-China principle, and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it back into the fold. The US, while a strong supporter of Taiwan, does not – like most countries – recognise the island as an independent state. However, it is opposed to any attempt to take the island by force. Taiwan war games ‘just’ response to Pelosi visit, mainland official says Tsai thanked Blackburn for her visit and what she called an “active show of strong support” at a time of escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing has been staging massive military drills around the island, their range and intensity scaled up since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unannounced and controversial visit earlier this month. “In recent times, many public figures from a broad spectrum of US society have visited Taiwan. These warm acts of kindness and firm demonstrations of support have reinforced Taiwan’s determination to defend itself,” she told Blackburn, referring to a flurry of visits in the last few weeks by US politicians, including Pelosi. Tsai said the latest developments, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s continued military exercises around Taiwan, demonstrated how authoritarian countries were destroying and threatening the world order. “That is exactly why democracies must further unite and cooperate in jointly holding a firm line of defence of our values and freedom and democracy,” she said. Blackburn and her aides arrived in Taipei at almost midnight on Thursday for an unannounced three-day visit. She is leading the fourth group of US politicians to visit Taiwan this month, after delegations headed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Senator Ed Markey followed close on the heels of Pelosi. Beijing has protested each visit by US legislators since earlier this year. It was particularly enraged by Pelosi’s trip as the House speaker defied repeated warnings from Chinese officials against travelling to Taipei, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. An enraged Beijing slammed the trip as a “provocation” and violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It retaliated by launching more than a week of live-fire military exercises around Taiwan, firing ballistic missiles across the island, and sending warplanes and warships across the median line in the Taiwan Strait to ramp up the pressure on Taipei. Blackburn, who sits on the Senate’s armed services committee, supported Pelosi’s visit, which both the speaker and Tsai have said was used by Beijing as an excuse to punish Taiwan with military drills. Upon her arrival, Blackburn tweeted: “I just landed in Taiwan to send a message to Beijing – we will not be bullied. “The United States remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe, and will not tolerate efforts to undermine our nation and our allies.” Taiwan to strengthen defences after mainland Chinese drone films soldiers Blackburn will meet other senior government officials during her stay which ends on Saturday, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry. Her visit is part of a larger trip to the Indo-Pacific region, where the US is jostling with Beijing for greater influence. Before coming to Taipei, Blackburn visited Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Beijing, which is staging two days of live-fire drills from Friday along the coast of Fujian province close to the Taiwan-controlled Matsu archipelago, has yet to respond to Blackburn’s visit. The foreign minister of Taiwan, Joseph Wu, said Beijing’s war games around Taiwan earlier this month had undermined the interests of not only Taiwanese but also the international community, as the seven exercise zones, which covered important flight and sea paths, were off limits to international flights and shipping at the time. He also condemned Beijing for using Pelosi’s visit as an excuse to stage exercises encircling Taiwan as a kind of rehearsal for a future military takeover. Beijing’s gimmicks would not stop lawmakers from the US and other parts of the world from visiting the island, he said. “Even though China is trying to coerce us internationally, trying to … stop our friends from coming in, it won’t work,” he said. “Because of the mutual pressure that China has demonstrated against Taiwan, there are more people than ever who want to come and show their support.” Regarding Beijing’s accusation that Taiwan and the US were changing the cross-strait status quo with more high-level engagements – which Washington earlier steered clear of – Wu said greater bilateral engagement did not alter the status quo, given that Taiwan continued to exist as a separate entity from mainland China without moving towards formal independence. “But what China did recently – including sending sorties across the median line and claiming the Taiwan Strait as its internal waters – was trampling on the status quo,” he added.