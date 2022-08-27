Members of staff adjust the national flags ahead of US-China trade talks in Beijing. Photo: AP
US must not seek to ‘contain’ rising China but learn to coexist, former policy adviser says
- US stance on Taiwan feeding Beijing’s belief that it seeks to use the island to ‘contain China’, ex-State Department staff Jessica Chen Weiss writes
- A foreign policy consumed by China risks undermining ‘the sustainability of American leadership in the world’, the Cornell professor warns
