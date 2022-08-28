Japan and China should be wary of risks as relations face “a new crossroads” amid “a new round of conflicts”, the Chinese envoy to Tokyo has warned. Addressing a symposium to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of bilateral ties, Chinese ambassador Kong Xuanyou urged “prudence” from Tokyo as he called on both sides to handle sensitive issues carefully to avoid further hurting the relationship. “The two sides should also continue to build and enhance mutual trust, release goodwill and sincerity, actively engage in constructive dialogue and consultation, and create favourable conditions for resolving conflicts and differences,” Kong told Saturday’s event in Beijing via video link. Relations have hit a low point in recent months, with Tokyo growing more vocal about Beijing’s military deployments, even as the Chinese express ire at Japan’s increased alignment with the US over the Taiwan issue. Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China: report “The Japanese side should maintain strategic independence, handle relations with China and the US in a balanced manner, pay attention to domestic rational voices and the concerns of surrounding countries, and play a constructive role in alleviating tensions and maintaining regional stability,” Kong said. Beijing staged high-profile military drills blockading Taiwan in retaliation for a visit to the island earlier this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a “provocation” it had repeatedly warned against. Five of the Chinese missiles used in the live-fire drills on August 4 reportedly landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, an area Beijing does not recognise. Japan said at the time it had “protested strongly through diplomatic channels”. The drills also came hours after Beijing cancelled a foreign ministers’ meeting with Japan, following a Group of 7 statement slamming the Chinese military drills and Taiwan trade restrictions in response to Pelosi’s visit. However, China’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi met Japanese national security adviser Takeo Akiba later in Tianjin. The seven-hour meeting saw the two sides agree to hold more talks to manage rising tensions, despite a heated exchange between the senior officials on the subject of Taiwan. Beijing sees self-governed Taiwan as a breakaway province awaiting reunification and most countries, including Japan, do not recognise the self-governed island as an independent state. However, Japan, its top ally the United States, and many other countries are opposed to any attempt to take back the island by force. G7 slams China for ‘destabilising region’ over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan Kong raised concerns about Japan’s recent stance on Taiwan having “caused serious disturbances” to bilateral relations. “Properly handling the Taiwan issue is the premise and foundation for the normalisation of Sino-Japanese relations. There is no ‘grey area’ or ambiguous space in the one-China principle,” Kong said. While conceding relations were “at a new crossroads” after 50 years, Kong rebuked “pessimistic views” that bilateral exchanges had hit a “bottleneck” and that the two countries had veered away from structural complementarity. He said economic and trade cooperation remained solid, with huge potential to develop further, and called for deeper collaboration. But Kong also urged Japan to keep its promises on major issues of principle that make up the political foundation of bilateral ties. “[We] hope that the Japanese side will fully abide by the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and the commitments it has made – especially at the current sensitive time regarding the Taiwan Strait – stay prudent in words and deeds, and avoid further damage to Sino-Japanese relations,” he said. Kong also placed his faith in cultural exchanges, especially among young people, to help ease the mutual dip in public opinion. “We have always believed that … the desire for peace and friendship between China and Japan is still the true aspiration of the vast majority of the people of the two countries,” he said. Government officials from both countries, including Japanese ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi, and representatives from different walks of life attended the seminar.