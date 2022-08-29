Ultranationalist Alexander Dugin has been described as “Putin’s brain”. Photo: Moscow City News Agency/AFP
How ‘Putin’s Rasputin’ Alexander Dugin changed his mind about China

  • The Russian ultranationalist was once hostile to China and wanted it to be ‘dismantled’ but has since come to admire it as a rising anti-Western force
  • The assassination of the pro-Kremlin philosopher’s daughter Darya has thrown a spotlight on his extreme nationalist views and hostility to the West

Cyril Ip
Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Aug, 2022

