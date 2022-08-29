Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss is seen as the front runner to replace Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Beijing dismisses ‘irresponsible talk’ after report Liz Truss plans to declare China a threat
- British foreign secretary may also reopen review of diplomatic and defence priorities if she becomes prime minister, according to The Times
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says UK politicians should ‘stop talking about China at every turn and promoting the so-called China threat’
