Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro meets Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting in Taipe on August 30. Photo: CNA
Guatemala will ‘always support’ Taiwan, foreign minister tells Tsai Ing-wen during island visit

  • Mario Bucaro says his visit to the island is about ‘telling the world the importance of showing solidarity to the people of Taiwan’
  • Guatemala is one of only 14 countries to retain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and one of three allies left in Central America

Reuters

Updated: 2:39pm, 30 Aug, 2022

