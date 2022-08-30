Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro meets Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting in Taipe on August 30. Photo: CNA
Guatemala will ‘always support’ Taiwan, foreign minister tells Tsai Ing-wen during island visit
- Mario Bucaro says his visit to the island is about ‘telling the world the importance of showing solidarity to the people of Taiwan’
- Guatemala is one of only 14 countries to retain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and one of three allies left in Central America
Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro meets Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting in Taipe on August 30. Photo: CNA