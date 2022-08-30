Sri Lankan port workers hold a Chinese national flag as they welcome the Yuan Wang 5 to Hambantota on August 16. Photo: AP
‘Taiwan Strait militarisation’ marks a first for India as Chinese ‘spy ship’ row festers
- Indian mission in Colombo makes rare mention of Taiwan amid spat with Beijing over docking of Yuan Wang 5 at Chinese-run Hambantota port
- Port call may make India draw a harder line, to prevent Sri Lanka from potentially hosting Chinese military vessels as Pakistan has been doing, analyst says
