China /  Diplomacy

‘Taiwan Strait militarisation’ marks a first for India as Chinese ‘spy ship’ row festers

  • Indian mission in Colombo makes rare mention of Taiwan amid spat with Beijing over docking of Yuan Wang 5 at Chinese-run Hambantota port
  • Port call may make India draw a harder line, to prevent Sri Lanka from potentially hosting Chinese military vessels as Pakistan has been doing, analyst says

Cyril Ip
Updated: 8:03pm, 30 Aug, 2022

