Washington will seek approval from the US Congress to sell Taiwan US$1.1 billion worth of missiles and support for surveillance radar, American news website Politico reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the arms package. The preliminary package includes an extension to a surveillance radar contract costing US$655.4 million, 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles that cost US$355 million, and US$85.6 million for 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles to be mounted on Taiwan’s fleet of F-16V fighter jets. Beijing is likely to react angrily because it sees US arms sales as bolstering Taiwan independence forces and intervention in China’s internal affairs. The proposed arms sale is the first to be announced since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan triggered unprecedented live-fire military exercises around the island that amounted to a semi-blockade. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act requires Washington to equip Taiwan with the means to defend itself against an attack from Beijing but does not require it to defend Taiwan militarily. The sale can only be finalised after the committees on foreign affairs in the US Senate and House of Representatives approve it. Given the general bipartisan consensus over ties with Beijing, US lawmakers are expected to endorse the sale. The missiles can be mounted on Taiwan’s F-16V fighters after its fleet of 141 ageing F-16A/B block 20 series jets are upgraded to F-16Vs, an exercise scheduled to finish next year. In 2020, Taipei also finalised an order for 66 more block 70 series F-16V jets. The F-16V is one of the most advanced fourth-generation multi-role fighters. It has electronic warfare equipment designed to operate in complex battlefields and share intelligence with other planes. Tsai Ing-wen says Taiwan won’t provoke Beijing, but ‘countermeasures’ possible Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research in Taipei, said the potential missile sale satisfied the island’s need to prepare for asymmetric warfare, a conflict between powers with contrasting military capabilities. Supersonic Sidewinder missiles are equipped with a infrared heat-seeking guidance system and allow pilots to aim at targets with their helmet displays. The Harpoon missiles are more resilient against electronic interference than their predecessors. “These precision munitions satisfy Taiwan’s short-term needs,” Su said, adding that the arms purchases were mainly aimed at deterring attacks from the mainland. Despite heightened tensions , Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Renmin University of China, said the sales were routine. “Even after Beijing’s unprecedented, massive live-fire military exercises, selling arms is nothing out of the ordinary,” he said. “Beijing was unlikely to react more strongly than it did.” He said even if Beijing did not stage its military exercises, the US would still continue to sell arms to Taiwan. If confirmed, the package would be the fifth arms sale to Taiwan under the Joe Biden administration. The White House has publicly supported Taiwan and accused Beijing of changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by overreacting to Pelosi’s trip with missile launches over the island and blocking key seaports. For weeks after the drills, the People’s Liberation Army also flew almost every day across the Taiwan Strait median line that both sides largely abided by for decades. The Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday repeated its position that the status quo was changed by trips by US officials to Taiwan and Washington’s arm sales. “Taiwan independence forces using foreign forces to bolster themselves and using the US to seek independence are the sources of tension in the Taiwan Strait,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. Beijing sees Taiwan as a Chinese province, to be brought under control by force if necessary . While the US recognises there is one China and that Beijing is its only government, it only acknowledges and does not agree with Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan.