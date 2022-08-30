Arizona Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics that the island manufactures. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new US$12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC) plant being built in the state . He is travelling with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce president and the head of the state’s economic development agency. Ducey will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen , business leaders and university representatives in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Washington – and Arizona – dangle subsidies as US chip-making business returns American states are competing to attract a multibillion-dollar wave of investment in chip factories as the US government steps up spending on expanding the country’s semiconductor industry with a recently passed law . Last week, the Indiana governor visited Taiwan for a similar purpose. US officials worry that the country relies too heavily on Taiwan and other Asian suppliers for processor chips used in smartphones, medical devices, cars and most other electronic devices. Those worries have been aggravated by tensions with Beijing over technology and security. The potential for disruption was highlighted by chips shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic that sent shock waves through the auto and electronics industries. Taiwan produces more than half the global supply of high-end processor chips. Beijing, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, fired missiles into the sea near the island starting on August 4 after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited , disrupting shipping and air traffic, and highlighting the possibility that chip exports might be interrupted. A law approved by Congress on July 29 promises more than US$52 billion in grants and other aid to develop the American semiconductor industry and a 25 per cent tax credit for investors in chip factories in the United States. State governments are now promising tax breaks and grants to lure chip factories they hope will become centres for hi-tech industry. Intel , the only major US producer, announced plans in March 2021 to build two chip factories in Arizona at a cost of US$20 billion. The company has had another facility in Arizona since 1980. In January, Intel announced plans to invest US$20 billion in a chip factory in Ohio. Tsai Ing-wen tells new US delegation chip supply chain vital to security TSMC, which is headquartered in Taiwan and makes chips for Apple and other customers, announced plans last year to invest US$3.5 billion in its second US manufacturing site in North Phoenix, Arizona. TSMC’s first US semiconductor wafer fabrication facility is in Camas, Washington. It also operates design centres in San Jose, California and Austin, Texas. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics said it will break ground in 2024 for a US$17 billion chip factory near Austin, which Texas says is the biggest single investment in the state to date.