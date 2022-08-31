Arizona governor Doug Ducey waves to the crowd at an investment conference in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s TSMC making ‘excellent progress’ on Arizona plant, governor says
- Speaking at an investment conference in Taipei, Doug Ducey says construction on the main chip facility is complete
- He also praises Arizona’s role in ‘helping Taiwan bolster its defence and protect its people’ by training fighter pilots
Arizona governor Doug Ducey waves to the crowd at an investment conference in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters