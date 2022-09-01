The release of a UN report on human rights in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region comes at a sensitive time for China as it prepares to hold its 20th party congress in October. Photo: AP Photo
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

‘Anti-China plot’: Beijing slams UN human rights report on Xinjiang and Uygur treatment as ‘pure farce’

  • UN human rights assessment released on Wednesday links Beijing’s employment policies to forced labour and said it found evidence of torture in detention camps
  • The report is ‘based on presumption of guilt, uses disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-China forces as its main sources’, says Chinese mission

Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 2:30pm, 1 Sep, 2022

