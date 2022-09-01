Liu Yuxi (second from right), shown at a 2020 groundbreaking for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia, has been named Beijing’s new special representative for African affairs. Photo: Xinhua
Liu Yuxi (second from right), shown at a 2020 groundbreaking for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia, has been named Beijing’s new special representative for African affairs. Photo: Xinhua
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

China names a new special representative for African affairs

  • Liu Yuxi, the former head of China’s mission to the African Union, succeeds Xu Jinghu, who had been in the post since 2016
  • Liu had served since 2018 as China’s ambassador to the African Union and as representative to the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 4:23pm, 1 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Liu Yuxi (second from right), shown at a 2020 groundbreaking for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia, has been named Beijing’s new special representative for African affairs. Photo: Xinhua
Liu Yuxi (second from right), shown at a 2020 groundbreaking for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia, has been named Beijing’s new special representative for African affairs. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE