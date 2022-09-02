Western governments, lawmakers and international rights groups on Thursday welcomed a long-awaited United Nations report that concluded China “may have committed crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang “in the context of the government’s application of counterterrorism and counter-‘extremism’ strategies”. While Beijing rejected it as a “politicised document” plotted by anti-China forces, a chorus of efforts to pressure the Asian power to ensure Muslim and other minorities have access to “full human rights” grew louder following the report’s release by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Bachelet, whose tenure ended minutes after the report was issued, visited Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in May. But her report on the situation in the far-western Chinese province was delayed multiple times, prompting fierce criticism from human rights activists and their sympathisers as well as warnings from Beijing. The former Chilean president said she could not freely move about Xinjiang. During her visit she spoke with government officials, civil society organisations, academics, and community and religious leaders. Patricia Flor, the German ambassador to China, described the 40-page findings and recommendations as “very substantial”. In rejecting China’s attempts to label the situation in Xinjiang a domestic issue, Flor said “fighting terrorism cannot excuse human rights violations”. Her comments were followed by the German foreign ministry demanding that Beijing immediately release all those arbitrarily detained. “We again call on the Chinese government to allow further independent investigation into these allegations of the most serious violations of human rights in China”, it said in a statement. The ministry reiterated its commitment to stamping out forced labour in supply chains at both domestic and international levels, adding: “We will discuss the consequences of the report with our partners in the EU and the United Nations.” In June, Germany’s parliament passed the Due Diligence Act, requiring German companies and their subsidiaries to ensure that their “direct suppliers of goods and services” do not violate human rights, safety and environmental rules. The US has taken comparable measures to address allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang’s Uygur detention centres. The Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act took effect in June after passing last year with overwhelming bipartisan support. It aims to prevent goods made with “forced labour in Xinjiang” from entering the US market. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday that the US would continue working with the international community to call on China “to release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared, and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet ” and across the country. A similarly strong response came out of London, which in recent years has turned from one of China’s closest partners in the West to one of its sharpest critics. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss released a statement saying the UN report had provided “new appalling evidence of China’s efforts to silence and repress Uygurs and other minorities”. Truss, the front runner to become the next prime minister, vowed that Britain would keep leading “international efforts to hold China to account at the UN” and “act with international partners to bring about a change in China’s actions”. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, comprising over 100 lawmakers from 26 countries with democratic legislatures including the US, India , Australia , New Zealand , Montenegro and Uganda, said the “burden was now upon [UN] member states to ensure that formal legal determinations are pursued, including investigations into alleged genocide and crimes against humanity”. UN Xinjiang report expected to further strain China’s relations with West Rights groups that have repeatedly called for independent investigations into alleged Uygur abuses claimed the report vindicated their assertions. Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s general secretary, said the UN report had laid bare the “scale and severity of the human rights violations” that the organisation had “previously concluded amounted to crimes against humanity”. She said “the inexcusable delay” in releasing the report “should not deflect from its significance”. Phil Lynch, executive director of the International Service for Human Rights, an international nonprofit, said the report marked a “crucial step toward accountability for rights violations against Uygurs and Turkic Muslims in China” despite “Beijing’s sustained efforts to bury the truth”. While some chose to focus on the report’s symbolism, others accused the UN body of kowtowing to China’s influence campaign. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican from Florida and a long-time critic of Beijing, blasted the report for its delayed release and for downplaying “the severity” of what he called “the Chinese Communist Party ’s crimes”. “Everyone in the world, except apparently people at the United Nations, knows the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide,” Rubio said. The East Turkestan Government-in-Exile, made up of Uygurs, Kazakhs and other minority groups with ties to Xinjiang, decried the report as “weak” and denounced its “failure to acknowledge and condemn China’s ongoing genocide in East Turkestan” – as some call Xinjiang. The group has demanded Xinjiang’s independence from China. The group claims to represent “East Turkestan and its people”, but is not recognised by the international community. Beijing blames the East Turkestan Liberation Organisation for dozens of terrorist attacks.