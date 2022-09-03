A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) factory in Nanjing, China. Analysts say new US legislation to lure semiconductor investment is the latest effort to curb collaboration with Chinese researchers. Photo: AFP
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) factory in Nanjing, China. Analysts say new US legislation to lure semiconductor investment is the latest effort to curb collaboration with Chinese researchers. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Is the US Chips Act a wedge to push academics, tech companies to ‘pick sides’?

  • Industry analysts say new US legislation to lure semiconductor investment is the latest effort to curb collaboration with Chinese researchers
  • Act criticised as latest US attempt to thwart China’s technological development

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 10:00pm, 3 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) factory in Nanjing, China. Analysts say new US legislation to lure semiconductor investment is the latest effort to curb collaboration with Chinese researchers. Photo: AFP
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) factory in Nanjing, China. Analysts say new US legislation to lure semiconductor investment is the latest effort to curb collaboration with Chinese researchers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE