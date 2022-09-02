Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his willingness on Friday to meet bilaterally with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the fringes of United Nations General Assembly meetings to be held late this month in New York. Hayashi said he is open to meeting Wang, who abruptly cancelled planned talks with him in early August in Phnom Penh following a trip to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi . China and Japan agree more talks needed to manage tension over Taiwan But Hayashi said “nothing has been decided” with regard to a possible meeting with the Chinese foreign minister on the sidelines of the General Assembly, which will hold its annual general debate from September 21 to 27. “I believe dialogues on various levels are important,” he said. China has cited criticism levelled at it by the Group of Seven industrialised nations, including Japan, over Beijing’s response to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit as the reason for cancelling the Hayashi-Wang meeting in the Cambodian capital. Chinese foreign minister walks out of Asean events amid Taiwan row If the meeting is held, the ministers are expected to lay the groundwork for a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Tokyo and Beijing marking the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties . The last in-person foreign ministerial talks between the two neighbours were held in November 2020. Separately, Hayashi met US Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger on Friday and shared serious concerns over China’s military activities , Japan’s foreign ministry said. Meeting in Tokyo, the two warned against “China’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo, given the latest situations over the Taiwan Strait ”, the ministry said. Hayashi and Berger also agreed on the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, pledging to continue cooperating closely in strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US alliance. Hayashi told Berger that the bilateral alliance is a cornerstone of peace, safety and prosperity in the region, according to the ministry. The alliance is as strong as it has ever been as it needs to deal with greater challenges caused by a more assertive China as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine, Berger said during the talks, which were partly open to the press. Later in the day, Berger held separate meetings with Kishida and Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada. Beijing says China ‘justified’ in cancelling defence talks with US Kishida said Japan would proactively work on realising a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision pushed by both nations to counter China’s rise. Hamada said cooperation between the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force and the US Marine Corps is more important than ever. Berger also conveyed his condolences to Kishida over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead during a stump speech in early July in western Japan.