Hundreds of chairs are lined up in St Peter’s Square ahead of Sunday’s beatification ceremony for John Paul I. Photo: AP
Taiwan sends special envoy to beatification of former pope John Paul I
- Chen Chien-je, a former vice-president, will attend the ceremony to highlight ‘the close friendship’ between Taiwan and the Vatican
- The Vatican is one of a handful of countries with formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, but has tried to improve relations with Beijing under Pope Francis
