Chinese official takes aim at US over Unclos ‘ulterior motives’

A senior Chinese official has accused the United States of using an international maritime agreement to suppress “other countries” despite not being a signatory to the convention. In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV on Saturday, vice foreign minister Xie Feng said the US had “played up the supremacy” of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) out of “ulterior motives”. “The United States has not ratified the convention so far … it only wants to enjoy the dividends of the convention system, but is unwilling to assume the obligations,” Xie said when asked about US accusations that China “[violated] the convention on multiple occasions”. The vice foreign minister did not specify whether or how the US had used the convention against China. But in July last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China was coercing and intimidating Southeast Asian coastal states, threatening freedom of navigation in the South China Sea . “Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea,” Blinken said, marking the fifth anniversary of a Hague ruling dismissing most of China’s vast claims to resource-rich area. The Philippines had taken China to an international tribunal in The Hague under Unclos for a ruling on various issues in the South China Sea, including China’s “nine-dash line” claim to the waters. Unclos is an international agreement establishing a legal framework for all marine and maritime activities. China is one of more than 160 parties to the agreement but the US is not. Instead, the US conducts freedom of navigation operations based on what it perceives as “excessive maritime claims”. China has gradually been targeted since the late 1990s. In 2021, the United States conducted 37 “freedom of navigation” operations, with five of them related to mainland China, and one related to Taiwan. Xie said the US’ freedom of navigation operations were “intended to boycott Unclos regimes … maintain US maritime hegemony, and allow its warships and military flights to continue having their way without restraint on the sea”. He also said the convention’s compulsory procedures did not apply to maritime delimitation, namely the South China Sea dispute. Xie highlighted China’s preference for talks with parties directly involved in the disputes. “On the issue of maritime disputes, China has always advocated negotiations and consultations among the countries directly concerned,” he said, saying bilateral discussions were under way with Vietnam and the Philippines. China signed an agreement in 2002 to consult Asean countries over the South China Sea, reaching a draft deal in 2011. But that progress on the non-binding agreement has been stalled since the arbitration case started in 2013.