The US conducts regular freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
The US conducts regular freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese official takes aim at US over Unclos ‘ulterior motives’

  • The US is using the maritime convention to ‘suppress’ others without ratifying the document, vice foreign minister says
  • American freedom of navigation operations meant to maintain US maritime hegemony, he says

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 8:21pm, 3 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US conducts regular freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
The US conducts regular freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE