Japan will help Africa “urgently deal with issues such as … unfair and opaque development finance”, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia last weekend. Observers considered that an apparent swipe at China’s lending practices, which Japan and other Group of 7 members have criticised as burdening countries with “debt traps”. China’s foreign ministry denies those claims, saying, “the so-called Chinese debt trap is a lie made up by the US and some other Western countries to deflect responsibility and blame”. W. Gyude Moore, a former minister of public works in Liberia, said Kishida’s statement to TICAD seemed intended to contrast Japan’s approach to lending with others. “Because Japan usually acts in concert with the West, it’s clear that the ‘other’ here is China,” Moore said. In a renewed attempt to counter China’s growing influence in Africa, Kishida told TICAD via a video link Japan would pump billions of dollars into the continent and train thousands of African professionals. TICAD, which convenes every three years, was never conceptualised as a counter to China. In fact, before China became a major player in Africa, Japan had for decades pumped billions of dollars into the building of roads, power plants and ports on the continent. In 1993, Japan formed TICAD to help boost its trade with Africa – to get raw materials for its industries and markets for its products. But Japan was hit by a period of unprecedented slowdown – the “lost decade” from 1991 until 2001 – and cut its development financing for overseas investment to concentrate on rebuilding its own economy. Meanwhile, China started to venture into foreign markets at the turn of the millennium, encouraging both state-owned and private enterprises to invest in overseas markets. And Beijing began a rival event, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in 2000, which also meets every three years. China has gone on to become Africa’s largest trading partner and a major financier of infrastructure projects – ports, railways, highways and dams – under its transcontinental Belt and Road Initiative. Recently, Japan has made an aggressive attempt to regain its economic and diplomatic influence in Africa and counter China’s standing, announcing US$30 billion in public and private financial contributions to Africa over the next three years. Kenyan avocados in Chinese shops mark new era in Africa-China food trade Tokyo plans to train 300,000 Africans as a future force to run African economies, which observers call a “quick win” for Japan. China, which was training and educating more African professionals than any other country before Covid-19 struck, has not resumed its human resources programmes. China offered 10,000 scholarships and training opportunities at its FOCAC summit in 2021, a sharp drop from the 100,000 it offered in 2019, according to Paul Nantulya, a research associate at the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies at the National Defence University in Washington. The Japanese pledge is US$10 billion short of the FOCAC pronouncement of US$40 billion in 2021 – but that US$40 billion was itself a steep cutback from the US$60 billion China offered for various initiatives, including infrastructure, at the 2018 FOCAC cycle. “It is safe to argue that Japan is upping its game in response to narratives that FOCAC is getting the better of it in Africa,” Nantulya said. A Japanese aid programme aimed at improving education and health outcomes is exactly what the continent needs W. Gyude Moore, Centre for Global Development According to Nantulya, transparency, local ownership, co-financing, low debt burdens and quality public works have been intrinsic to the Japanese model of engagement in Africa. He said Japan had tended to focus more on the maintenance, modernisation and rehabilitation of existing infrastructure, while China has prioritised financing and building entirely new infrastructure, mainly through concessionary loans. Japan has channelled most of its technical and financial assistance through African institutions such as the African Development Bank. “China by contrast tends to work more with individual governments, mainly through the executive branch and provides most, if not all, the loan finance,” Nantulya said. He said most Japanese projects were delivered on a co-financing and co-partnership basis, where the African private sector and even civil society played a strategic role. China only recently made a strategic push towards private sector engagement at the eighth FOCAC summit in November, Nantulya said. “I believe this was due in part to bottom-up demand from African stakeholders who tend to see China-Africa cooperation as being too limited to governments and ruling elites,” he added. Concerning strategic security, Nantulya said Africa became part of Japan’s “Vision for a Free Indo Pacific” in 2016 at TICAD 6 in Nairobi. He called it a response to China’s expanding Belt and Road Initiative. Well before then, Japan began counter-piracy deployments off the Somali coast in 2009 – a year after China began deploying its military to join anti-piracy efforts in the Gulf of Aden – and established a military base in Djibouti in 2011, six years before China opened its own Djibouti base. Japan is also taking part in the G7’s “Build Back Better World” initiative – pushed by the US as a counter to China’s belt and road infrastructure funding, Nantulya said. Moore, who is now with the Centre for Global Development, said Japan’s focus on human capital development could be welcomed by its African partners. “Africa’s fast-growing and youthful population faces significant challenges – especially high unemployment,” Moore said. “A Japanese aid programme aimed at improving education and health outcomes is exactly what the continent needs.” China using Global Security Initiative to build military standing in Africa “Japan has a reputation for competence and quality in their projects and many African leaders will be delighted by the size of the three-year commitment.” However, Kweku Ampiah, a professor of Japanese studies at the University of Leeds in Britain, wondered whether the US$30 billion pledge was enough to draw Japanese private-sector investments to Africa. For example, he said, previous pledges by Japan in 2016 and 2019 were not seen as particularly attractive by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives. Consequently, Japanese investment in Africa declined from US$12 billion in 2013 to US$4.8 billion in 2020, Ampiah said. “I don’t believe things are going to be any different in the next three years,” Ampiah said in an email interview. “Compared to TICAD 6 (2016) and TICAD 7 (2019), TICAD 8 (2022) was more a platform for the projection of Japan’s position on contemporary global issues.” Celine Pajon, the head of Japan research at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris, said that Japan set its development lending apart from China’s by insisting on the quality of aid, rather than quantity. Pajon said that in this time of multiple crises, Japan was going back to basics in its partnership with Africa. The pandemic, Pajon said, highlighted a core concept of Tokyo’s development assistance policy – human security and human-centred development – allowing Japan to communicate its long-time commitment to health governance. “The war in Ukraine and the ineffectiveness of the United Nations revived a long-term project of Japan: to reform the UN Security Council to become a permanent member and offer two seats for Africa,” Pajon said. Japan was among five countries elected in June to hold a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2023 and 2024. Kishida told TICAD that Japan would use its place on the UN Security Council to push for an African seat on the council. Japan was also stepping up investments in decarbonisation and green energy, Pajon said, as well as in promising African start-ups – one way to boost private contributions to the continent.