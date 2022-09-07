EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has warned that Russia and China are winning the information battle. Photo: AFP
Europe ‘losing’ narrative battle to Russia-China anti-Western message

  • Beijing and Moscow suspected of combining to echo messaging on Ukraine, Taiwan and other global crises
  • EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says Russian efforts to blame food crisis, inflation on Western sanctions are succeeding

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Sep, 2022

