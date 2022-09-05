Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Norwich, Britain, August 25, 2022. Analysts expect Truss may closely follow Washington’s China strategy Photo: Reuters
UK relations with China unlikely to improve under new PM Liz Truss, analysts say

  • Analysts expect Britain to follow US lead on China policy, despite leadership change
  • Amid economic challenges at home and strained China relations, Truss will have her work cut out for her, experts say

Updated: 9:52pm, 5 Sep, 2022

