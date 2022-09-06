Russian Navy sailors prepare a helicopter to take off from the anti-submarine ship Marshal Shaposhnikov during the Vostok 2022 war games in the Sea of Japan near Vladivostok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian Navy sailors prepare a helicopter to take off from the anti-submarine ship Marshal Shaposhnikov during the Vostok 2022 war games in the Sea of Japan near Vladivostok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Russia destroy ‘hostile submarine’ in Sea of Japan joint drill

  • Simulated attack was carried out as part of the week-long Vostok 2022 war games, according to Russian defence ministry
  • But analysts say cooperation between the two militaries may have been a ‘struggle’ and no real joint operations were conducted

Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:09pm, 6 Sep, 2022

