Russian Navy sailors prepare a helicopter to take off from the anti-submarine ship Marshal Shaposhnikov during the Vostok 2022 war games in the Sea of Japan near Vladivostok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Russia destroy ‘hostile submarine’ in Sea of Japan joint drill
- Simulated attack was carried out as part of the week-long Vostok 2022 war games, according to Russian defence ministry
- But analysts say cooperation between the two militaries may have been a ‘struggle’ and no real joint operations were conducted
