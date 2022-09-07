Stanley Johnson says he plans to return to China in the spring to film a documentary series that faced difficulties because of Covid-19 protocols. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson’s father vows to make film in Xinjiang, ‘undeterred’ by UN report,
- Stanley Johnson, an author and journalist, had been in China to start a documentary series endorsed by Beijing, but left because Covid-19 protocols made travel difficult
- He plans to resume the project in the spring and dismisses human rights concerns about the region
