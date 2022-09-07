Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who has been detained in China since 2020. Photo: Handout
Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who has been detained in China since 2020. Photo: Handout
China should give detained journalist Cheng Lei family access: Australian PM

  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Chinese government ‘needs to do better’ as the former CGTN anchor awaits court verdict
  • Cheng was detained in 2020 over accusations of supplying state secrets and faced trial in March in a closed-door hearing

Reuters

Updated: 10:43am, 7 Sep, 2022

