Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who has been detained in China since 2020. Photo: Handout
China should give detained journalist Cheng Lei family access: Australian PM
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Chinese government ‘needs to do better’ as the former CGTN anchor awaits court verdict
- Cheng was detained in 2020 over accusations of supplying state secrets and faced trial in March in a closed-door hearing
Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who has been detained in China since 2020. Photo: Handout