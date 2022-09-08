Chinese astronauts at the Tiangong space station interact with African students via video link. Photo: CCTV
China aims to lift Africa’s space ambitions in drive to beat US domination

  • Tiangong astronauts chat with students from eight African nations at event showcasing China’s advances in space science and soft power play
  • Countries including Ethiopia, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Namibia have already started their space journey with Chinese help, mission to AU notes

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Sep, 2022

