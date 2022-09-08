Chinese astronauts at the Tiangong space station interact with African students via video link. Photo: CCTV
China aims to lift Africa’s space ambitions in drive to beat US domination
- Tiangong astronauts chat with students from eight African nations at event showcasing China’s advances in space science and soft power play
- Countries including Ethiopia, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Namibia have already started their space journey with Chinese help, mission to AU notes
Chinese astronauts at the Tiangong space station interact with African students via video link. Photo: CCTV