Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s No 3 official, Li Zhanshu, arrive for the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday. Photo: Tass via AP
China’s top lawmaker praises ‘resilience’ of Russia’s sanctions-hit economy
- Beijing’s No 3 official, Li Zhanshu, is in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, the first stop on an 11-day tour
- The most senior Chinese leader to travel abroad since the pandemic began, Li also met President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines
